Diwali 2022: Lights, love and laughter is just round the corner. With festival of lights inching closer, festive fervor is in the air. While people are as busy as bees purchasing gifts for loved ones, our little furry friends need attention too. Diwali is not as happening for animals as it is for humans. If you have pets have home and in your colonies, it is impawtent to create a safe space for these little furballs.

Visit a vet prior to Diwali and get prescribed anti-anxiety medicines that would keep their pooch from getting riled up or agitated when the crackers start off outside. Keep diyas and candles away from your dog to avoid an accidental fire. Walk them or take them for a run in the early hours of the evening so he/she is well exercised and finds it easier to relax as the evening progresses. Ensure that you also have areas marked for the dogs to do their job (especially if you live in high-rises) in should they need to go at any time and it may not be safe for them to be walked outside. The noise from the crackers is not just bad for the hearing of the animal but also causes issues with his/her heartbeat and stress levels. Be careful when you expose them to the noise. Keep them in a room that’s cool and comfortable and the door and windows shut in order to muffle the noise (if not completely drown it out). Also put cotton balls into the pet’s ears that trick them into thinking there are no crackers being burst outdoors. All pets have areas they feel the most comfortable settling in at. Read their body language and let them adjust before changing things around for them. Remember Fluffy from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s stone? Play some soothing music to calm your pet’s nerves. Keep food and water available for the strays in and around your building complex.

Even while bursting crackers on streets, be vigilant and do not scare the street dogs with loud noise of crackers. Instead make arrangements and keep food and water separately from them if possible.