Ghaziabad: In view of series of unfortunate dog bites incidences round Delhi-NCR, civic bodies have taken cognizance of the matter and employed tsrciter rules for pet parenst. Recently,the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. The decision comes amidst several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in the recent months.

"The three breeds — Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino — are ferocious (khoonkhar), and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told PTI.

GUIDELINES FOR KEEPING PETS IN GHAZIABAD

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

Pet-owners living in high rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public.

The pet-owners will have to obtain registration within two months.

Pet owners who already have these breeds of dogs will have to get them sterilized within two months.

Sterilisation of the dogs has been declared compulsory in the board meeting of the civic body held on Saturday. Without sterilisation, certificate registration will not be granted.

In case the dog is younger than six months, the owner will have to submit an affidavit with an assurance that they will get the pet sterilised when he becomes one.

The mayor said dog-owners love their pets, but they must also think about the children who sustained severe injuries in dog attacks.

All zonal officers of of the GMC have been instructed to issue notices to pet-owners to inform them about the rules and regulations passed in the board meeting.

On stray dogs, mayor Sharma said residents would be allowed to offer them food at a designated place.

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) would slap fines on dog-owners if complaints are received from RWA (Residents' Welfare Association). Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.