Home

News

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 in India, but why is Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal prices trending?

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 in India, but why is Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal prices trending?

This is the first major increase in India since the Iran war began in February 2026. But do you know how much petrol and diesel prices have risen in India's neighbouring countries during this time?

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 14: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru Representational Image (Canva)

The petrol and diesel prices were on May 15 hiked in India by Rs 3. While Petrol has become costlier by ₹3.14 per liter, and diesel will now cost ₹3.11 per liter more. Regular petrol in Delhi has now risen from ₹94.77 to ₹97.91 per liter and regular diesel has risen from ₹87.67 to ₹90.78 per liter. This is the first major increase in India since the Iran war began in February 2026.

But surprisingly, more that petrol prices in India, people are talking about how much petrol and diesel prices have risen in India’s neighboring countries during this time. And also how high oil prices have affected in countries like Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | Petrol, diesel price hike: Funny memes, jabs flood social media after fuel prices increased by Rs 3

Over the past few months, oil prices in our neighboring countries have risen so high that they’re nothing short of a nightmare. On February 28, 2026, when Iran was attacked and the Strait of Hormuz was closed, the global oil supply chain was disrupted. 20% of the world’s oil came through this route, and its closure caused a global market uproar. But the real story lies behind these numbers, revealing how fuel prices in Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, compared to India, have broken the back of the common man.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India (Delhi‑style benchmark) : about ₹94.7–₹95 per litre (city‑wide averages roughly ₹95–₹107, depending on state taxes). Pakistan: about ₹393 per litre (sharp hikes in early 2026 pushed petrol to PKR 393.35, which is much higher than Indian retail levels). Bangladesh:… — Sinamika Chatterjea (@Virginia_wolfie) May 15, 2026

The situation is particularly dire in neighboring Pakistan, where petrol prices have risen by 64 percent and diesel by 61 percent in the past three months. People who previously paid ₹266 now have to pay ₹458.86. When the Petroleum Minister announced a 42.7% increase in petrol and 54.9% in diesel prices at a press conference, the public was devastated. Today, petrol is selling for $1.64 and diesel for $1.86 per liter. Prices are quoted in dollars because of the significant difference between the currencies of India and Pakistan.

As per Indian currency, petrol is selling for ₹157.34 and diesel for ₹178.45 per liter. In Pakistani currency, petrol is priced at ₹458.86 and diesel at ₹520.42 per liter. These prices are based on today’s currency rates. The situation is so serious that the government has had to take drastic measures like 4-day working week and closing of schools to save electricity and oil.

The situation in Nepal is even more shocking. This country has now become the country selling the most expensive petrol in South Asia. In April 2026, prices were increased four times in a single month. Petrol, which was priced at NPR 137 in January, rose to NPR 219 ($1.48, 123.58 Indian rupees). The biggest challenge for Nepal is that it is completely dependent on imports for its oil needs. The transportation sector consumes 60% of its oil, which has led to increased freight costs and skyrocketing prices of everyday commodities. Petrol prices there are much higher than in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol rate crosses 100-mark, to now cost Rs 108.74 per litre after West Bengal Assembly elections

Sri Lanka’s story is no different. The country witnessed one of Asia’s highest price increases in March 2026. Auto diesel prices rose by 26.1%, from ₹303 to ₹382. Petrol prices also rose to ₹398 ($1.30, ₹108.55) per liter. The situation in Sri Lanka became so dire that fuel rationing had to be implemented. Rationing means you can’t buy as much oil as you want. By imposing restrictions on schools and public events, the government is trying to reduce oil consumption to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing completely.

Bangladesh initially tried to avoid burdening its people, but the rising cost of subsidies forced it to surrender. In April 2026, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 10% to 16%. Crude oil, which was around $70-75 per barrel before the Iran war, has since surpassed $100. Bangladesh imports 95% of its oil needs. Now, the situation is such that petrol pumps in many districts are completely empty, forcing people to wait in queues for hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.