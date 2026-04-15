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Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 7.41, diesel by Rs 25.01 in... - Check city-wise rates here

Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 7.41, diesel by Rs 25.01 in… – Check city-wise rates here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: On Wednesday, oil marketing companies once again did not increase petrol and diesel prices, resulting in the old prices remaining unchanged. In the national capital, Delhi,

Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 7.41, diesel by Rs 25.01 in..., Check city-wise rates here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: On Wednesday, oil marketing companies once again did not increase petrol and diesel prices, resulting in the old prices remaining unchanged. In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is selling at ₹94.77 per liter and diesel at ₹87.67 per liter. It’s worth noting that oil marketing companies haven’t made any price changes since April 2022.

What is the rate of petrol in different cities (Petrol Price Today)

Delhi – Rs 94.77

Mumbai – Rs 103.49

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Kolkata – Rs 104.99

Chennai – Rs 100.79

Hyderabad – Rs 107.45

Bengaluru – Rs 102.90

What is the rate of diesel? (Diesel Price Today)

Delhi – Rs 87.67

Mumbai – Rs 90.03

Kolkata – Rs 92.02

Chennai – Rs 9248

Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

Bengaluru – Rs 90.99

Shell India increased the rates of petrol and diesel

On April 1st, Shell India dealt a significant blow to its customers. The company raised petrol prices by ₹7.41 per liter and diesel by ₹25.01 per liter. Previously, Nayara had raised petrol prices by ₹5 and diesel by ₹3 per liter.

Government oil companies are incurring huge losses

State-owned oil marketing companies’ pumps are keeping prices stable, leading to losses on petrol rising to Rs 18 per litre and on diesel to Rs 35 per litre.

Public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have not changed the retail prices of petrol and diesel since April 2022, despite prices being deregulated more than a decade ago.

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