Shillong: Petrol bombs were thrown at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s home amid violence and protests over the death of a former rebel leader resulting in a two-day curfew in Shillong on Sunday night, reported NDTV. Mobile internet services have also been shut down in several parts of the state after reports of vandalism and arson.Also Read - Total Curfew Imposed in Shillong, Mobile Internet Banned in Parts of Meghalaya After Violence Mars I-day Celebrations

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned and alleged that former rebel leader Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew was “killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law”. Also Read - School Reopening News: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, States Plan to Resume Classes in Coming Week | Complete List Here

Rymbui, in his resignation letter to the Chief Minister, also proposed a judicial enquiry into the matter, adding, “I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair enquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident.” Also Read - Centre Urges States to Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions in Districts Reporting Positivity Rate Above 10%