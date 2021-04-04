New Delhi: In a big relief to the common people, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that prices of petrol, diesel and LPG will be dropped further in the days ahead. “Petrol, diesel and LPG prices have started reducing now and they’ll reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we’ll transfer benefit from the decrease in crude oil prices in the international market to the end customers”, news agency ANI quoted Pradhan as saying.
His statement comes days after state-owned oil firms announced a Rs 10 per cylinder cut in LPG rates. Besides, petrol and diesel rates also fell by 22 paisa and 23 paisa per litre respectively earlier this week in the wake global softening of oil prices.
It was cut for the first time this year on March 24 and 25 before revision being put on hold again.
