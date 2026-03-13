  • Home
live

Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 13, 2026 7:56 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Brent crude hits USD 100-mark; check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a concerning development, several social media posts are now claiming that petrol and diesel could also face shortages amid panic over LPG cylinders across the country. Users are also claiming that, like cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices may rise soon. On March 12, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in many cities across the country. However, petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday. As for diesel, prices have witnessed a slight rise in Gaya in Bihar and in some parts of Jharkhand. The easiest way to check petrol and diesel prices from home is to visit the official websites or mobile apps of oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Petrol Price in Your City Today

City Today’s Price (Rs/litre)
Change (from yesterday)
New Delhi Rs 94.77 0
Mumbai Rs 103.54 0
Kolkata Rs 105.41 0
Chennai Rs 100.84 -0.06
Bengaluru Rs 102.63 -0.33
Gurugram Rs 95.65 0.29
Noida Rs 94.90 -0.22
Patna Rs 105.42 -0.7
Bhagalpur Rs 106.02 0
Gaya Rs 106.11 0.17
Muzaffarpur Rs 106.10 -0.02
Ranchi Rs 97.86 0
Deoghar Rs 97.64 -0.05
Dhanbad Rs 97.82 -0.07
East Singhbhum Rs 97.98 0.18

Diesel Price in Your City Today

City Today’s Price (Rs /litre)
Change (from yesterday)
New Delhi Rs 94.77 0
Mumbai Rs 103.54 0
Kolkata Rs 105.41 0
Chennai Rs 100.84 -0.06
Bengaluru Rs 102.63 -0.33
Gurugram Rs 95.65 0.29
Noida Rs 94.90 -0.22
Patna Rs 105.42 -0.7
Bhagalpur Rs 106.02 0
Gaya Rs 106.11 0.17
Muzaffarpur Rs 106.10 -0.02
Ranchi Rs 97.86 0
Deoghar Rs 97.64 -0.05
Dhanbad Rs 97.82 -0.07
East Singhbhum Rs 97.98 0.18

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on March 13, 2026, even as global oil markets continue to experience sharp volatility amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Despite the turbulence in global energy markets, Indian authorities have signalled that retail petrol and diesel prices will remain steady in the near term.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Brent crude briefly surged above $119 per barrel earlier this week before easing after signs of possible de-escalation. The spike in oil prices has heightened fears of a global energy shock and rising inflation in several economies.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:14 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged since May 2022, following tax reductions by the central government and several state governments.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:10 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) update fuel prices daily at 6 AM, aligning them with movements in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:08 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Petrol and diesel prices in India largely remained unchanged on March 13, 2026, even as global oil markets continue to experience sharp volatility amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

  • Mar 13, 2026 6:48 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Petrol and diesel prices in India will remain stable for now despite global concerns over the Iran-US conflict, government sources told NDTV.

