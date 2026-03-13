Home

News

Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Brent crude hits USD 100-mark; check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities

live

Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Brent crude hits USD 100-mark; check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a concerning development, several social media posts are now claiming that petrol and diesel could also face shortages amid panic over LPG cylinders across the country. Users are also claiming that, like cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices may rise soon. On March 12, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in many cities across the country. However, petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday. As for diesel, prices have witnessed a slight rise in Gaya in Bihar and in some parts of Jharkhand. The easiest way to check petrol and diesel prices from home is to visit the official websites or mobile apps of oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Petrol Price in Your City Today

City Today’s Price (Rs/litre) Change (from yesterday) New Delhi Rs 94.77 0 Mumbai Rs 103.54 0 Kolkata Rs 105.41 0 Chennai Rs 100.84 -0.06 Bengaluru Rs 102.63 -0.33 Gurugram Rs 95.65 0.29 Noida Rs 94.90 -0.22 Patna Rs 105.42 -0.7 Bhagalpur Rs 106.02 0 Gaya Rs 106.11 0.17 Muzaffarpur Rs 106.10 -0.02 Ranchi Rs 97.86 0 Deoghar Rs 97.64 -0.05 Dhanbad Rs 97.82 -0.07 East Singhbhum Rs 97.98 0.18

Diesel Price in Your City Today

City Today’s Price (Rs /litre) Change (from yesterday) New Delhi Rs 94.77 0 Mumbai Rs 103.54 0 Kolkata Rs 105.41 0 Chennai Rs 100.84 -0.06 Bengaluru Rs 102.63 -0.33 Gurugram Rs 95.65 0.29 Noida Rs 94.90 -0.22 Patna Rs 105.42 -0.7 Bhagalpur Rs 106.02 0 Gaya Rs 106.11 0.17 Muzaffarpur Rs 106.10 -0.02 Ranchi Rs 97.86 0 Deoghar Rs 97.64 -0.05 Dhanbad Rs 97.82 -0.07 East Singhbhum Rs 97.98 0.18

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.