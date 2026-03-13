By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Brent crude hits USD 100-mark; check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities
Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday.
New Delhi: In a concerning development, several social media posts are now claiming that petrol and diesel could also face shortages amid panic over LPG cylinders across the country. Users are also claiming that, like cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices may rise soon. On March 12, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in many cities across the country. However, petrol prices have fallen in cities like Bengaluru and Patna, while Gurugram has seen a slight increase in petrol prices on Thursday. As for diesel, prices have witnessed a slight rise in Gaya in Bihar and in some parts of Jharkhand. The easiest way to check petrol and diesel prices from home is to visit the official websites or mobile apps of oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.
Petrol Price in Your City Today
|City
|Today’s Price (Rs/litre)
|
Change (from yesterday)
|New Delhi
|Rs 94.77
|0
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|0
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.41
|0
|Chennai
|Rs 100.84
|-0.06
|Bengaluru
|Rs 102.63
|-0.33
|Gurugram
|Rs 95.65
|0.29
|Noida
|Rs 94.90
|-0.22
|Patna
|Rs 105.42
|-0.7
|Bhagalpur
|Rs 106.02
|0
|Gaya
|Rs 106.11
|0.17
|Muzaffarpur
|Rs 106.10
|-0.02
|Ranchi
|Rs 97.86
|0
|Deoghar
|Rs 97.64
|-0.05
|Dhanbad
|Rs 97.82
|-0.07
|East Singhbhum
|Rs 97.98
|0.18
