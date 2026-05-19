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Petrol, diesel may see more price hikes: Heres what it means for daily commuters

Petrol, diesel may see more price hikes: Here’s what it means for daily commuters

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This marks the second hike within a week. Here’s what people said.

Petrol, diesel may see more price hikes: Here’s what it means for daily commuters

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by up to 90 paisa per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in the national capital increased from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices rose from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This marks the second hike within a week. Here’s what people said.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have made fresh revision in the fuel prices days after petrol and diesel rates increased by Rs 3 per litre due to continuously surging global crude oil prices amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has also played a major role in the price hike.

The back-to-back revisions have triggered concerns over inflation and transportation costs. The price hikes have also set off public reaction and political criticism across states.

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Here’s What Fuel Price Rise Means For Daily Commuters

The impact of rising fuel prices has started impacting almost all sectors, from common men to transport operators. People who use petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles for daily travel are largely impacted from the recent price hikes.

The fuel price hike is expected to put additional pressure on the budgets of common people as it may increase transportation costs for vegetables, milk, fruits and other essential goods. Higher fuel prices could also lead to a rise in cab, auto-rickshaw costs, further affecting daily commuters and household expenses.

Here’s What Daily Commuters Said

A person at a petrol pump in Delhi told news agency ANI that common man will be affected by the fuel price hike. He said the richer section of society won’t face any trouble.

“The inflation is very high. They have raised the prices up to 90 paisa. How will the common man survive like this? The rich won’t be affected, but the middle-class people who travel by bike and somehow earn their livelihood will face difficulties. The price of CNG has also been increased. What will happen to the country? Soon, we will have to beg,” he said.

Another commuter, Kapil Rampal said that people are disappointed with the latest fuel and CNG price hikes. He also criticised the central government, requesting that taxes on fuel be reduced to zero.

“They did a very good job, as their job is to loot the nation. They should have reduced their taxes after the war (US-Israel vs Iran conflict) instead of feeding on the general public. Inflation will rise further, and then they will bring stimulus. They should reduce their taxes to zero on fuel and see how fast the economy rises,” he said.

Another commuter expressed disappointment, “They have raised prices on gas and petrol, the government will do that. That’s what they do. Everything is expensive. There is no point in saying anything because they don’t care for what we have to say.”

Gagan, a CNG taxi driver, said, “I drive CNG cars, where CNG prices have increased by Rs 3. Our rates are the same as before, but inflation keeps rising. This is hurting the common man,” he said.

Mohan, a taxi driver, said, “Prices generally increase by Rs 2 to Rs 4. It’s okay. It won’t affect much.”

Speaking to ANI, an individual said, “What can we do? Nothing can be done. Prices are increasing day by day. It is too much; we are facing a lot of trouble.”

An auto driver shared distress, saying, “The poor people are burdened. Earnings are negligible. Where will the auto drivers go if petrol prices increase like this? How will we pay the school fees of our children and the rent of our houses? The government increases fares as per its wish. Where will we poor people go? We work in the scorching heat all day, but still cannot return home with adequate money. It keeps on increasing,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)

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