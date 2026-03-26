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Petrol-Diesel prices hike? Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 in..., Check new rates here

Petrol-Diesel prices hike? Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 in…, Check new rates here

The new price of diesel has risen from ₹91.58 to ₹94.58 per liter. The increased diesel prices are expected to increase freight and transportation costs, which could have widespread impacts.

Petrol-Diesel prices hike? Petrol becomes costlier by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 in...

Petroleum companies have once again dealt a blow to the common people of Bihar with inflation. New petrol and diesel rates have been implemented from 6 am on Thursday. This increase will directly impact ordinary consumers and motorists.

New rates come into effect, prices jump sharply

According to the new prices, petrol has been increased by ₹5 per liter, taking its price from ₹105.35 to ₹110.35 per liter. Diesel prices have also increased by ₹3 per liter.

The new price of diesel has risen from ₹91.58 to ₹94.58 per liter. The increased diesel prices are expected to increase freight and transportation costs, which could have widespread impacts.

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Daily necessities may become expensive

The impact of rising fuel prices won’t be limited to vehicles alone. Costlier transportation could also lead to higher prices for fruits, vegetables, grains, and other essential commodities, putting an additional burden on the common man’s pocket.

This increase will most impact the middle class and daily vehicle users. Private vehicle drivers, as well as auto, bus, and truck drivers, will face increased costs, which could translate into higher fares.

According to experts, fluctuations in international crude oil prices and changes in the tax structure have led to the increase in fuel rates. Further price changes cannot be ruled out in the future.

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