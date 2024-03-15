Petrol Diesel Prices CUT: Check New Price In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: The Centre has slashed the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre on Thursday. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed about this major development ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. “By reducing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, PM Modi has once again proved that the welfare and comfort of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal,” he wrote in the post.

