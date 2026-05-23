  • Home
  • News
  • Petrol, diesel prices hike again: Fuel rates increased for third time this month — check city-wise prices here

Petrol, diesel prices hike again: Fuel rates increased for third time this month — check city-wise prices here

Petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked in India. In the third hike, petrol prices increased by 87 paise and diesel hiked by 91 paise as of Saturday.

Published date india.com Updated: May 23, 2026 7:17 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
pertol price hike
Petrol, diesel prices hike again: Fuel rates increased for third time this month — check city-wise prices here | Imsge: ANI

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike Again: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, citing sources, diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol prices by 87 paise per litre. Following the revision, diesel is selling in Delhi at Rs 92.49 per litre, and petrol is selling at Rs 99.51.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.