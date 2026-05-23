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Petrol, diesel prices hike again: Fuel rates increased for third time this month — check city-wise prices here
Petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked in India. In the third hike, petrol prices increased by 87 paise and diesel hiked by 91 paise as of Saturday.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike Again: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, citing sources, diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol prices by 87 paise per litre. Following the revision, diesel is selling in Delhi at Rs 92.49 per litre, and petrol is selling at Rs 99.51.
As per sources, Diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol by 87 paise per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 92.49 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 99.51.
RSP (Retail Selling Price) of four Metro cities for 19.05.26 are as follows:
MS (petrol) prices
Delhi…
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026
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