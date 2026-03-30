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Petrol, Diesel Prices LIVE: Will fuel prices reduce after excise duty cut? Check city-wise rates here

Oil marketing companies update fuel prices daily and align them with movements in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates for better transparency.

Published date india.com Published: March 30, 2026 8:56 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced: Will fuel prices reduce after excise duty cut? Check city-wise rates here

Petrol, Diesel Prices: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Monday, March 30, amid sharp volatility in global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Amid continuous fluctuations in international oil markets, the central government has hinted that fuel prices are likely to remain unchanged for now. The OMCs are absorbing the volatility to avoid sudden price shocks for people. Notably, oil marketing companies update petrol and diesel prices daily at around 6 am, as per global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. The daily revision process is specifically designed to ensure transparency, ensuring that people receive up-to-date retail fuel prices.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

City Petrol (Rs/L) Diesel (Rs/L)
New Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 104.21 92.15
Kolkata 103.94 90.76
Chennai 100.75 92.34
Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17
Bengaluru 102.92 89.02
Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
Jaipur 104.72 90.21
Lucknow 94.69 87.80
Pune 104.04 90.57
Chandigarh 94.30 82.45
Indore 106.48 91.88
Patna 105.58 93.80
Surat 95.00 89.00
Nashik 95.50 89.50

Check the latest updates here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 30, 2026 9:15 AM IST
    City Petrol (Rs/L) Diesel (Rs/L)
    New Delhi 94.72 87.62
    Mumbai 104.21 92.15
    Bengaluru 102.92 89.02
    Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
  • Mar 30, 2026 9:00 AM IST

    Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities?

    Fue prices have remained unchanged since May 2022 after the tax
    reductions by the central and state governments.

  • Mar 30, 2026 8:59 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

    City Petrol (Rs/L) Diesel (Rs/L)
    New Delhi 94.72 87.62
    Mumbai 104.21 92.15
    Kolkata 103.94 90.76
    Chennai 100.75 92.34
    Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17
    Bengaluru 102.92 89.02
    Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
    Jaipur 104.72 90.21
    Lucknow 94.69 87.80
    Pune 104.04 90.57
    Chandigarh 94.30 82.45
    Indore 106.48 91.88
    Patna 105.58 93.80
    Surat 95.00 89.00
    Nashik 95.50 89.50
  • Mar 30, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on March 30: Petrol and diesel prices
    stayed unchanged on Monday despite sharp volatility in global oil markets due
    to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

  • Mar 30, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies update fuel prices daily and align
    them with movements in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates for
    better transparency.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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