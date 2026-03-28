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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryanas Sirsa

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: The central government recently cut excise duty by Rs 10 to offset global crude spike. Check city-wise petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG rates here.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Amid the spike in global crude oil prices, the central government has slashed the excise duty by Rs 10 to offset the global spike. Petrol and diesel prices across major cities on Saturday remained unchanged. The global crude oil prices have surged to USD 149 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are using tax relief provided by the government to cover their losses rather than passing the burden to consumers.

Delhi Fuel Prices Today

Fuel Type Variant Price (Delhi) Petrol Regular Rs 94.77 per litre Petrol Premium (XP95/Speed) Rs 101.89 per litre Diesel Regular Rs 87.67 per litre Diesel High Speed / Turbo Rs 92.45 per litre CNG Standard Rs 77.09 per kg LPG Domestic (14.2 kg) Rs 913.00 per cylinder LPG Commercial (19 kg) Rs 1,884.50 per cylinder PNG Domestic (Piped Gas) Rs 47.89 per SCM Auto LPG Standard Rs 50.21 per litre Ethanol (E100) Bio-fuel Rs 72.50 per litre Fuel Prices in Major Cities (Per Litre) City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Bangalore Rs 102.96 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02 Chennai Rs 100.85 Rs 92.81 Gurgaon Rs 95.57 Rs 87.83 Noida Rs 94.90 Rs 87.81 Ahmedabad Rs 94.63 Rs 90.61 Lucknow Rs 94.69 Rs 87.81 Patna Rs 105.23 Rs 91.49 Pune Rs 103.95 Rs 90.03

Check all the live updates on petrol, diesel, and LPG prices here.

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