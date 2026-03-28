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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: The central government recently cut excise duty by Rs 10 to offset global crude spike. Check city-wise petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG rates here.

Published date india.com Published: March 28, 2026 7:29 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Amid the spike in global crude oil prices, the central government has slashed the excise duty by Rs 10 to offset the global spike. Petrol and diesel prices across major cities on Saturday remained unchanged. The global crude oil prices have surged to USD 149 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are using tax relief provided by the government to cover their losses rather than passing the burden to consumers.

Delhi Fuel Prices Today

Fuel Type Variant Price (Delhi)
Petrol Regular Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol Premium (XP95/Speed) Rs 101.89 per litre
Diesel Regular Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel High Speed / Turbo Rs 92.45 per litre
CNG Standard Rs 77.09 per kg
LPG Domestic (14.2 kg) Rs 913.00 per cylinder
LPG Commercial (19 kg) Rs 1,884.50 per cylinder
PNG Domestic (Piped Gas) Rs 47.89 per SCM
Auto LPG Standard Rs 50.21 per litre
Ethanol (E100) Bio-fuel Rs 72.50 per litre

Fuel Prices in Major Cities (Per Litre)

City Petrol Price Diesel Price
New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67
Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03
Bangalore Rs 102.96 Rs 90.99
Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70
Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02
Chennai Rs 100.85 Rs 92.81
Gurgaon Rs 95.57 Rs 87.83
Noida Rs 94.90 Rs 87.81
Ahmedabad Rs 94.63 Rs 90.61
Lucknow Rs 94.69 Rs 87.81
Patna Rs 105.23 Rs 91.49
Pune Rs 103.95 Rs 90.03

Check all the live updates on petrol, diesel, and LPG prices here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 28, 2026 7:40 AM IST

    Delhi Fuel Prices Today

    Fuel Type Variant Price (Delhi)
    Petrol Regular Rs 94.77 per litre
    Petrol Premium (XP95/Speed) Rs 101.89 per litre
    Diesel Regular Rs 87.67 per litre
    Diesel High Speed / Turbo Rs 92.45 per litre
    CNG Standard Rs 77.09 per kg
    LPG Domestic (14.2 kg) Rs 913.00 per cylinder
    LPG Commercial (19 kg) Rs 1,884.50 per cylinder
    PNG Domestic (Piped Gas) Rs 47.89 per SCM
    Auto LPG Standard Rs 50.21 per litre
    Ethanol (E100) Bio-fuel Rs 72.50 per litre
  • Mar 28, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Today’s Fuel Prices in Major Cities (Per Litre)

    City Petrol Price Diesel Price
    New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67
    Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03
    Bangalore Rs 102.96 Rs 90.99
    Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70
    Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02
    Chennai Rs 100.85 Rs 92.81
    Gurgaon Rs 95.57 Rs 87.83
    Noida Rs 94.90 Rs 87.81
    Ahmedabad Rs 94.63 Rs 90.61
    Lucknow Rs 94.69 Rs 87.81
    Patna Rs 105.23 Rs 91.49
    Pune Rs 103.95 Rs 90.03
  • Mar 28, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Latest Visuals:

  • Mar 28, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Long queues were seen at a fuel station in Haryana’s Sirsa amid reports of fuel shortages.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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