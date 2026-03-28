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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: The central government recently cut excise duty by Rs 10 to offset global crude spike. Check city-wise petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG rates here.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Amid the spike in global crude oil prices, the central government has slashed the excise duty by Rs 10 to offset the global spike. Petrol and diesel prices across major cities on Saturday remained unchanged. The global crude oil prices have surged to USD 149 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are using tax relief provided by the government to cover their losses rather than passing the burden to consumers.
Delhi Fuel Prices Today
|Fuel Type
|Variant
|Price (Delhi)
|Petrol
|Regular
|Rs 94.77 per litre
|Petrol
|Premium (XP95/Speed)
|Rs 101.89 per litre
|Diesel
|Regular
|Rs 87.67 per litre
|Diesel
|High Speed / Turbo
|Rs 92.45 per litre
|CNG
|Standard
|Rs 77.09 per kg
|LPG
|Domestic (14.2 kg)
|Rs 913.00 per cylinder
|LPG
|Commercial (19 kg)
|Rs 1,884.50 per cylinder
|PNG
|Domestic (Piped Gas)
|Rs 47.89 per SCM
|Auto LPG
|Standard
|Rs 50.21 per litre
|Ethanol (E100)
|Bio-fuel
|Rs 72.50 per litre
Fuel Prices in Major Cities (Per Litre)
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|Rs 94.77
|Rs 87.67
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 90.03
|Bangalore
|Rs 102.96
|Rs 90.99
|Hyderabad
|Rs 107.46
|Rs 95.70
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.45
|Rs 92.02
|Chennai
|Rs 100.85
|Rs 92.81
|Gurgaon
|Rs 95.57
|Rs 87.83
|Noida
|Rs 94.90
|Rs 87.81
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 94.63
|Rs 90.61
|Lucknow
|Rs 94.69
|Rs 87.81
|Patna
|Rs 105.23
|Rs 91.49
|Pune
|Rs 103.95
|Rs 90.03
Check all the live updates on petrol, diesel, and LPG prices here.
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