  • Home
  • News
  • Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, no stock boards put up
live

Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, ‘no stock’ boards put up

The disruption caused a sharp rise in demand at operational fuel stations, leading to stocks at some pumps being depleted within a day.

Published date india.com Published: March 26, 2026 10:24 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
petrol diesel shortage
Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, ‘no stock’ boards put up

Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying of petrol and diesel was witnessed in several states on Thursday. Several petrol pumps in parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, shut their operations yesterday due to alarmingly low stocks amid panic buying in the last two days. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at several petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh as well. A similar situation was witnessed in parts of Assam as the public rushed to refuel their vehicles. In Jorhat, the petrol pump owners said that they have adequate supplies. However, several petrol pumps in Hyderabad have put up “no stock” boards due to the non-arrival of refuel tankers on time. The disruption caused a sharp rise in demand at operational fuel stations, leading to stocks at some pumps being depleted within a day.

Check All The Updates Here

Live Updates

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.