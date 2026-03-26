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Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, no stock boards put up

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Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, ‘no stock’ boards put up

The disruption caused a sharp rise in demand at operational fuel stations, leading to stocks at some pumps being depleted within a day.

Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying, pumps shut in several states, rumours trigger rush, ‘no stock’ boards put up

Petrol, Diesel SHORTAGE Live: Panic buying of petrol and diesel was witnessed in several states on Thursday. Several petrol pumps in parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, shut their operations yesterday due to alarmingly low stocks amid panic buying in the last two days. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at several petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh as well. A similar situation was witnessed in parts of Assam as the public rushed to refuel their vehicles. In Jorhat, the petrol pump owners said that they have adequate supplies. However, several petrol pumps in Hyderabad have put up “no stock” boards due to the non-arrival of refuel tankers on time. The disruption caused a sharp rise in demand at operational fuel stations, leading to stocks at some pumps being depleted within a day.

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