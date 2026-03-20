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Petrol Price BIG UPDATE: Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2, normal petrol rates unchanged – All you need to know

Petrol Price BIG UPDATE: Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2, normal petrol rates unchanged – All you need to know

The OMCs have increased the price of premium petrol by up to Rs 2.35 from March 20 amid the ongoing crisis in global energy supplies due to the Middle East conflict.

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Petrol Price BIG UPDATE: In a major development, price of Premium petrol has been hiked by up to Rs 2.35. The revised rates were implemented immediately on Friday, March 20, 2026. The development has come amid disrupted global energy supplies due to United States and Iran conflict. Prices of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)’s speed, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s power and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09– Rs 2.35 per litre, news agency ANI reported.

But the OMCs have made no changes in the price of regular petrol at present.

Premium petrol in India becomes costlier by up to Rs 2.35 from March 20, 2026

Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre.

However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present. — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that petrol and diesel prices are decided by oil marketing companies (OMCs)

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“There is no change in normal petrol price, it remains unchanged for the public…only premium category, it is hardly 2-4 per cent of entire petrol,” Sharma said, in the inter-ministerial press briefing, when asked if fuel rates will increase in the near future.

“Kindly note the RSP for power 95 has been increased by Rs. 2 from today. Ensure to display the correct price,” read a message by the HPCL management to a petrol pump owner in Himachal Pradesh accessed by hindustantimes.com.

Arshwinder Mongia, president of the Mohali Petrol Pump Association (Punjab), confirmed the price hike of the Premium petrol and said earlier the rate was Rs 105.16 and now, after the revision, the rate is Rs 107.13.

Oil And Gas Prices Soared Globally

It is worth mentioning that the price hike comes after oil and gas prices increased globally yesterday following Iran strike on the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Qatar. Tehran also warned to destroy its energy infrastructure, while US threatened of “massive blow” if such attacks continued.

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