Petrol crosses Rs 91/litre in Mumbai, Above Rs 84/litre in Delhi
Petrol price on Wednesday crossed Rs 91 for a litre in Mumbai after remaining unchanged for five days. On the other hand, diesel is priced at a record high in the financial capital of the country at Rs 81.34. The price of petrol is Rs 91.07 per litre.
Published Date: January 13, 2021 5:28 PM IST