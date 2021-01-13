Petrol price on Wednesday crossed Rs 91 for a litre in Mumbai after remaining unchanged for five days. On the other hand, diesel is priced at a record high in the financial capital of the country at Rs 81.34. The price of petrol is Rs 91.07 per litre. Also Read - Petrol Prices at All-time High in India Due to Rise in Global Oil Prices | Check Rates in Major Cities

