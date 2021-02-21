Petrol Price Today, 21 February 2021: The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel in the state in view of the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country that have crossed Rs 100 per litre in many areas. The relaxation on petrol and diesel price in West Bengal will be effective from midnight of February 21. Notably, petrol price today in Kolkata was recorded at Rs 91.78 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 84.56 per litre. Also Read - Fuel Rates Continue to Burn Hole in Pocket: Petrol at Rs 90.58/Litre in Delhi, Rs 3 Short of Century in Mumbai

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the poll-bound state of West Bengal has been highly critical of the Centre's decision to not announce relaxations on fuel price in the form of tax cut. State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.

He also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism".

Fuel prices have been rallying upward relentlessly for nearly two weeks across the country, burning a hole in the common commuter’s pocket. The hike comes in line with the global oil market remaining stable but firm.

In New Delhi, petrol touched the Rs 90-mark, retailing at Rs 90.58 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 80.97 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 3 away (Rs 97 per litre) from touching the three-digit mark, while diesel costs Rs 88.06 per litre.

Petrol and diesel price in major Indian cities:

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on the sale of auto fuels.

If reports are to be believed, top government officials from PMO, revenue department, and oil ministry met last week to review excise duties. The finance ministry will take the final decision in days to come.