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Petrol prices rise from Noida to Patna today, check the latest rates before filling your tank

Petrol prices rise from Noida to Patna today, check the latest rates before filling your tank

In Noida, petrol has become costlier by 16 paise to ₹94.90 per liter, while diesel is selling at ₹88.01 per liter, up 20 paise.

Petrol prices rise from Noida to Patna today, check the latest rates before filling your tank

Latest petrol prices: Global crude oil prices are continuously rising, and this is having an impact on the domestic market. Retail prices of petrol and diesel, released by state-owned oil companies on Wednesday morning, show an increase from Patna to Noida. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil in the global market remains above $102. So, if you’re planning to fill your car’s tank, be sure to check the latest rates in your city first.

According to state-owned oil companies, petrol in Ghaziabad has become costlier by 19 paise to ₹94.89 per liter, while diesel has risen by 22 paise to ₹88.03 per liter. In Noida, petrol has become costlier by 16 paise to ₹94.90 per liter, while diesel is selling at ₹88.01 per liter, up 20 paise. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, petrol has become costlier by 11 paise to ₹105.34 per liter, while diesel is selling at ₹91.60 per liter, up 11 paise.

Crude oil prices have also seen a change in the past 24 hours. Brent crude oil prices have fallen slightly to $102.07 per barrel. WTI prices have also declined slightly and are trading slightly above $95.09 per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

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Petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.72 and diesel is Rs 87.62 per liter

Petrol in Mumbai is Rs 103.44 and diesel is Rs 89.97 per liter

Petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.76 and diesel is Rs 92.35 per liter

Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 104.95 and diesel is Rs 91.76 per liter

Rates have changed in these cities

In Noida, petrol has become Rs 94.90 and diesel Rs 88.01 per liter.

In Ghaziabad, petrol has become Rs 94.89 and diesel Rs 88.03 per liter.

In Patna, petrol has become Rs 105.34 and diesel Rs 91.60 per liter.

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