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Petrol prices Today March 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Patna - Can prices hike again?

Petrol prices Today March 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Patna – Can prices hike again?

The disruptions in crude oil exports due to the rising tensions in the Middle East have triggered immediate global oil price surges. Check city-wise prices of petrol and diesel.

Petrol prices Today March 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Patna - Can prices hike again?

Petrol Prices Today: The crude oil prices are fluctuating every day amid the ongoing tensions in West Asian countries due to the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran. The fluctuating prices and reduced import of crude oil are affecting petrol and diesel prices across the world. The international crude oil prices have increased to above USD 108 per barrel. Fuel prices in Delhi remain stable on Friday. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have not changed in the country since early March, even after the rising tensions in the Middle East. However, LPG prices have witnessed a Rs 60 increase since March 7.

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