New Delhi: As the retail price of petrol crossed ₹ 100 a litre-mark in Madhya Pradesh, State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter should be congratulated for making arrangements to control international oil prices (with) use of solar energy for transportation.

"I want to congratulate Prime Minister… he made arrangements to control international oil prices (with) use of solar energy for transportation. Modiji's decision to bring electric vehicles will strengthen our control (over) oil pricing", the minister said on being asked if MP, was planning to cut taxes to give consumers some relief", the minister reportedly said.

In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol is priced at ₹100.25 per litre and diesel at ₹90.35. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh levies 33% plus ₹4.5 a litre and 1% cess on petrol. On diesel, it charges 23% plus ₹3 per litre and 1 cess.