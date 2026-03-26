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Petrol shortage REAL of FAKE? What did Modi government say amid ongoing West Asia crisis?

Petrol shortage REAL of FAKE? What did Modi government say amid ongoing West Asia crisis?

The central government on Thursday stated that the country has sufficient oil and fuel supplies for nearly 60 days.

Petrol shortage REAL of FAKE? What did Modi government say amid ongoing West Asia crisis?

Petrol Shortage Real or Fake? Several states in India, such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, on Thursday witnessed a shortage of fuel at several petrol pumps. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at several petrol pumps, with some fuel stations putting up ‘no stock’ boards due to the non-arrival of refuel tankers on time. This was due to panic buying amid alarmingly low stocks in the last two days. The disruption and panic caused a major rise in demand at petrol pumps, leading to stocks at fuel stations being depleted within a day. However, the government on Thursday stated that the country has sufficient oil and fuel supplies for nearly 60 days. It has requested countrymen not to panic over rumours of shortages. Officials stated that, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, India’s energy situation remains under control.

What Did The Government Say On Fuel Shortage?

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India has sufficient oil supplies and they have already been secured for two months. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have already initiated imports in advance, ensuring that supply will not be hampered, the release by PIB dated March 26 said.

It is to be noted that despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the country is importing crude oil from 40 major global suppliers. Higher supplies from other regions have offset any disruption. Indian refineries are also operating at over full capacity, ensuring a fast and steady fuel supply.

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