New Delhi: Responding to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi's letter, Sandeep Singh, personal secretary to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the buses, arranged by the Congress party would reach Noida and Ghaziabad border at 5 PM. "As requested by you buses will reach Noida and Ghaziabad border at 5 PM today, please keep a list of passengers and route map ready to ensure smooth coordination", said Singh in a letterto UP Awasthi.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked the grand old party to deploy 500 buses each in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad by noon, following Congress' claim that its buses were waiting on the border for permission to carry the migrants.

Earlier in the day, UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had written a letter to Singh, asking the Congress party to provide 500 buses to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, by 12.00 noon.

“As per your letter dated May 19, you have expressed your inability to provide buses in Lucknow, and want to provide them in Ghaziabad and Noida. Please provide 500 buses to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, by 12.00 noon. The DM Ghaziabad has been informed about this. The district administration will receive all the buses and utilise them. 500 buses should be provided to the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar at the ground near the Expo Mart”, Awasthi wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the UP government had accepted the Congress offer to run 1,000 buses to bring migrant labourers back to the state, a proposal which had triggered a war of words between the two sides. The state government had asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had made the offer, to provide it with a list of buses along with the names of their drivers and conductors.