Hindu population growth to slow compared to other religions in coming decades, report reveals

Muslims are projected to have a higher fertility rate, potentially leading to a slight decline in the share of Hindus in India's total population.

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Hindu Population Growth Rate Expected to Lag Behind Other Religions, Research Says

New Delhi: The Hindu population worldwide is likely to grow at a much slower pace in the coming decades, a report by the Pew Research Center revealed. It further said that the Muslim population is projected to grow rapidly across the world, including in India. According to new projections by Pew Research, India’s Hindu population is expected to increase by 176 million (17.6 crore) between 2020 and 2070.

However, Muslims are expected to maintain a higher fertility rate, which could lead to a slight decline in the share of Hindus in India’s total population.

Here are some of the key details:

Despite this shift, Hindus are expected to account for more than three-fourths of India’s total population by 2070.

During the same period, the global Hindu population is projected to increase by 199 million (19.9 crore), reaching nearly 1.4 billion.

The rest of the world’s population is expected to grow at a much faster rate, resulting in Hindus’ share of the global population declining from 15 percent in 2020 to 14 percent in 2070.

The Pew Research Center report is part of a large-scale study examining changes in the size and composition of major religious groups between 2020 and 2070.

The projections take into account differences in fertility rates, age structures, religious conversions and international migration.

According to Pew, India’s total fertility rate has declined sharply over the past few decades. However, Muslim women continue to have, on average, more children than Hindu women. Considering the relatively younger age profile of India’s Muslim population and the fertility gap between the two communities, the Muslim share of the country’s total population is expected to increase, while the Hindu share is projected to decline.

How India’s Religious Composition Is Changing

According to Pew, India’s total fertility rate has declined rapidly over the past few decades. However, Muslim women still have, on average, more children than Hindu women. Given the younger age profile of India’s Muslim population and this fertility gap, the Muslim share of the country’s total population is expected to increase, while the Hindu share is projected to decline.

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