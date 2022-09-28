New Delhi: Popular Front of India (PFI) Kerala general secretary Abdul Sattar on Wednesday disbanded the outfit. Abdul Sattar in a statement, said that the outfit has been dissolved and all its members have been informed about the same. Sattar also requested all members to stop all activities related to the now banned outfit.Also Read - After 5-Year Ban, Govt Tightens Noose On PFI, Bans Radical Outfit's Website, Social Media Accounts

“All PFI members and public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision,” the statement read. Also Read - Ajmer Dargah Diwan Welcomes Ban On PFI, Terms It ‘Commendable Decision’

Earlier today, the Central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front for five years for its alleged links to terror funding. Also Read - From Bomb-making Manuals to GPS Navigator: What Probe Agencies Recovered During PFI Raids

Govt notification on PFI ban

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

The government said some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.