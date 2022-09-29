New Delhi: The Kerala HC on Thursday directed the PFI’s General Secretary to deposit Rs 5.20 crore towards the damages estimated by the state as well as KSRTC as arising from the destruction/damage caused to public property following protest called by PFI across Kerala on September 23. As per the court order, the amount has to be deposited within 2 weeks.Also Read - PFI's Twitter Account Taken Down Day After Group Banned for 5 Years

Yesterday, the Central government issued takedown orders against the radical organisation's websites and social media handles. "All websites, social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube handles and any social media presence of the PFI has been blocked," the government

The government banned Popular Front of India, alleged to be involved in several violent and terror incidents and having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, along with its several associates for five years following the second round of crackdown against its leaders.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.