New Delhi: The government is likely to grant indemnity to foreign vaccines Pfizer and Moderna in India, sources said on Wednesday. However, it will be along the lines of the approach taken by the USA and other countries that have rolled out the aforesaid vaccines. “It is expected to grant indemnity against legal proceedings along the lines of what has been granted in other countries for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine companies,” ANI quoted government sources as saying. Also Read - DCGI Takes BIG Step For Rollout of Foreign Vaccines Like Pfizer, Moderna in India

The pending indemnity clause is causing delays in the emergency nod to the vaccines. With the current development, the foreign-made vaccines are expected to come to India soon.

Dr. VK Paul, who is also a NITI Aayog member, had earlier informed that Pfizer had requested indemnity against liability from all nations including their country of origin, the United States.

“They have requested indemnity against liability to all the nations, even the US. We are examining this request. We will take decision in the larger interest of people. It is under discussion but there is no decision as of now,” he had added.

Meanwhile, in another development, India’s apex drug regulator has waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-launch bridging trials for such firms, a move that will bolster availability of vaccines.

The decision by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes in the backdrop of Pfizer and Cipla putting forth similar demands during negotiations to supply imported vaccines to India.

These exemptions have been made in light of the huge vaccination requirements in India in the wake of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the need for increased availability of imported vaccines to meet national requirements, according to DCGI.

However, scrutiny of their summary lot protocol and certificate of analysis of batch or lot shall be undertaken by CDL, Kasauli for release as per standard procedures and requirement of assessment on the first 100 beneficiaries for seven days for safety outcomes before the vaccine is rolled out for further immunization programme, the DCGI said in a notice issued on June 1