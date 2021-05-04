New Delhi: Pfizer Inc has told the government that there are no concerns about the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, the US-based pharmaceutical major said on Monday. This comes after the government insisted on conducting small local trials for foreign shots such as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, even as India continues to record surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of doses. Also Read - India Gets Third COVID Vaccine: First Consignment Of Sputnik V From Russia Arrives In Hyderabad

The government in mid-April made it easier for foreign vaccines approved in the West and Japan to sell in India, though companies would still have to initiate a local clinical trial within 30 days of receiving emergency use authorisation. Previously, companies were required to do the trial prior to approval.

The government has invited Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) to sell their vaccines to India but none have applied to do so yet.

However, Pfizer said it is holding fresh talks with the government after having withdrawn its initial application in February over the earlier local trial rule.

“Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorisation was supported with data that shows an overall efficacy rate of 95 per cent with no safety concerns,” a company spokeswoman told news agency Reuters, when asked if it had sought an exception even to the current trial rule in its discussions with the government.

She added that the safety and efficacy data had been backed by regulatory authorities in the United States, Britain, Japan and the World Health Organisation – agencies that India endorses.

Pfizer, which produces the vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE, reiterated that it would supply doses only through government contracts.

Asked about the vaccine’s ultra-low temperature storage requirements – minus 70 degrees Celsius (-90 F) – Pfizer said the company could deliver the shot to vaccination centers using its specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers.

It said doses could be stored in ultra-low-temperature freezers for up to six months, in the shippers for up to 30 days by refilling them with dry ice every five days, or in common refrigeration and freezer units for five days.

(With agency inputs)