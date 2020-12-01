Coronavirus Vaccine Update: The Pfizer-BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine, which showed 95 per cent efficacy in clinical trials, is expected to get regulatory approval for distribution from the United Kingdom government as early as next week. However, reports are that its availability in India may be more difficult than presumed. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Feels T20 World Cup in India is Uncertain And Could be Shifted to UAE

The UK was one of the first countries to signal clearance for any vaccine candidate that showed promising results. The first injections could take place from December 7, the Financial Times reported earlier.

It must be noted that China and Russia have already started mass distribution of their COVID-19 vaccines, but the same procedure may not be adopted in the US or Europe.

While British regulators were willing to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by December 1 and even informed the National Health Service the same, in India, the review and analysis may take much longer.

Not only will this breakthrough vaccine be expensive for the Indian common man, it poses a serious difficulty for storage as the vaccine, which uses a novel technology with synthetic mRNA to activate the immune system against the virus, needs to be kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below.

As a result, Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is highly unlikely to be available at any local pharmacy in India for a long time.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the US-based Moderna Inc. came up with fresh results that confirmed its vaccine offers strong protection against the coronavirus infection. The firm said it would ask American and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 was 94.1%; vaccine efficacy against severe infection was 100%,” Moderna Inc. had announced.

For India, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being analysed by Pune’s Serum Institute is the best bet at present when it comes to early vaccination. Besides, the indigenous vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also showed promising results and could be released for the general public soon.