New Delhi: Ahead of the predicted third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be procured to inoculate children as soon as possible. This comes after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India.

Pfizer has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees Celsius, sources had said.

"We should procure this vaccine ASAP for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.

The Delhi CM has been requesting the central government to explore suitable vaccine options, citing opinion of experts that a possible third wave of COVID-19 in coming months may affect children.

The Delhi government has also suggested that the Centre should vaccinate students and teachers if it decides to conduct class 12 Board exams delayed due to the second wave of the virus.

Pfizer, which has offered 5 crore doses to India between July and October, recently held a series of interactions with Indian government authorities.

It has shared with authorities the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(With inputs from PTI)