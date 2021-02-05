New Delhi: Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in India the company told news agency Reuters on Friday. The decision was made days after the company’s meeting with India’s drugs regulator. Notably, Pfizer was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Also Read - India Invites Pakistani Diplomats For COVID-19 Vaccination, Pak to Take Call

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Pfizer will continue to engage with authority & resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future", the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

It added, "Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time."