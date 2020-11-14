New Delhi: At a time when US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, two scientists working behind the vaccine on Saturday revealed that it has the power to stop the pandemic. Also Read - Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Ready For Later-Stage Clinical Trials

Speaking to a news daily, scientists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said that the Pfizer vaccine hinders Covid-19 from gaining access to body’s cells and even if the virus manages to find a way in, then the T-cells bash it over the head and eliminate it. Also Read - Serum Institute, ICMR Complete Enrolment in Phase-3 Trials of Covishield Vaccine

These two scientists have dedicated their lives to finding cures for infectious diseases and cancer, helped develop the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer. Also Read - Why Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Expensive And Difficult to Deliver in India? Read Here

“If the question is whether we can stop this pandemic with this vaccine, then my answer is: yes, because I believe that even protection only from symptomatic infections will have a dramatic effect,” Ugur Sahin said.

He further added that the vaccine hinders Covid-19 from gaining access to our cells. But even if the virus manages to find a way in, then the T-cells bash it over the head and eliminate it. “We have trained the immune system very well to perfect these two defensive moves. We now know that the virus can’t defend itself against these mechanisms,” he further explained.

Earlier, US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said that their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in first interim analysis of data from late-stage Phase 3 trial.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla called the development “a great day for science and humanity.”

While the pandemic has killed over 1.2 million people worldwide, the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech raises hope that effective Covid-19 vaccine dose could be on its way, and if approved, before the end of this year itself.

The two companies said that their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against Covid-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for Covid-19.