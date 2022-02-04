New Delhi: Situated in Kapurthala district, the Phagwara Vidhan Sabha seat of Punjab falls under the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal of the Indian National Congress is the sitting MLA of the constituency, reserved for scheduled castes (SCs). As per the Election Commission data, the Phagwara assembly constituency has 1,51,668 registered voters, including 79,782 male and 71,886 female registered electorates.Also Read - Saharanpur: BJP, Congress or SP --- Who Will Win Fierce Triangular Battle? Key Facts

Lithmus Test For BJP, Congress

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have equal chances to emerge victorious from Phagwara assembly seat. Since 1977 elections, Congress has registered victory from the Phagwara seat five times, while the Bharatiya Janata Pary has won the seat four times. Political observers also asserted that it would be difficult to predict the winner as it was a close contest between Congress and BJP. For two consecutive terms 2012, and 2017, Union Minister Som Parkash won the Vidhan Sabha election from the constituency. However, in 2019, after winning the Lok Sabha election from Hoshiarpur seat he had to vacate the seat. Following this, by-polls were necessitated the results of which came in favour of Congress’ Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal had won the seat by defeating Rajesh Bagha of Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 26116 votes. Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

The high-profile Phagwara Constituency (Reserve) is famous for being the favorite of bureaucrats (mostly (IAS officers) for their entry into politics. Union Minister Som Parkash was a retired IAS (Retd) who had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar. Parkash was elected twice as an MLA in this important constituency on a BJP ticket before vacating in 2019. Also Read - Who Will Win The Battle of Chauri Chaura?

After Parkash, the seat was won by Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, also a former IAS. Before joining politics in the year 2019, Dhaliwal also served as the Deputy Commissioner at different places, apart from working as the SDM of Phagwara. Now SSM has filed Khushi Ram with the hope of joining the league.

The BJP, on the other hand, fielded its former MP from Hoshiarpur and Dalit leader Vijay Sampla from the Phagwara assembly constituency. To contest in the polls, Sampla vacated the post of chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes after his candidature came under a cloud. He holds a strong political influence in the region and is being backed by party colleague and former MLA from the seat Som Parkash.

Key Candidates in Fray This Year

2017 Assembly Election Results

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal INC Winner 49,215 47.62% 26,116 Rajesh Bagha BJP Runner Up 23,099 22.35% Bhagwan Dass BSP 3rd 15,990 15.47% Jarnail Nangal Lok Insaaf Party 4th 9,088 8.79% Santosh Kumar Gogi AAAP 5th 2,910 2.82% Nota None of the Above 6th 966 0.93% Neetu IND 7th 706 0.68% Charanjit Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8th 545 0.53% Paramjot Kaur Gill Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Man 9th 485 0.47% Sonu Kumar Vishal Party of India 10th 340 0.33%

Who Rules Amritsar West Over The Years

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2019 – By Election Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal INC Winner 49,215 47.62% 26,116 Rajesh Bagha BJP Runner Up 23,099 22.35% 2017 Som Parkash BJP Winner 45,479 35.02% 2,009 Joginder Singh Mann INC Runner Up 43,470 33.48% 2012 Som Parkash BJP Winner 46,223 41% 14,579 Balbir Kumar Sodhi INC Runner Up 31,644 28% 2007 Swarna Ram BJP Winner 47,906 47% 9,604 Joginder Singh Mann INC Runner Up 38,302 37% 2002 Joginder Singh INC Winner 31,601 36% 1,186 Swarna Ram BJP Runner Up 30,415 35% 1997 Swarna Ram BJP Winner 50,176 52% 26,623 Joginder Singh Mann INC Runner Up 23,553 24% 1992 Joginder Singh Mann INC Winner 14,363 35% 720 Swarna Ram BJP Runner Up 13,643 33% 1985 Joginder Singh INC Winner 33,287 46% 11,863 Sadhu Ram JNP Runner Up 21,424 30% 1980 Piara Ram Dhanowalia INC(I) Winner 27,845 48% 1,589 Sadhu Ram JNP(JP) Runner Up 26,256 45% 1977 Sadhu Ram JNP Winner 25,042 50% 4,710 Piara Ram Dhanowalia INC Runner Up 20,332 40%

Full schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls