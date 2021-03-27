West Bengal, Assam Phase 1 Election Latest Updates: Polling began at 7 AM on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal and for 47 seats in Assam amid tight security. In phase 1 polling of both the states, over 1.54 crore voters are exercising their franchise to elect the next governments. In West Bengal, voting is being held for 30 seats while in Assam, 47 seats are going to polls in phase 1. Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day. Soon after the voting started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise in record number. Also Read - Assembly Elections Phase I Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 7.72% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, Assam Sees Nearly 9% Voting in First 2 Hours

1) As per updates from the EC, Assam has recorded 10.21% voter turnout, while West Bengal has reported 15.30% voter turnout till 10 AM. Also Read - Breaking News Live March 27: Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

2) In the meantime, 10 Trinamool Congress MPs said they will visit the state Election Commission today at 12 PM to raise some “serious concerns” over poll violations in West Bengal. They are also expected to hold a presser outside the Election Commission’s office. Also Read - West Bengal Phase 1 Elections 2021: Voting Date, Schedule, Constituency Seat List, Key Candidates– All You Need To Know

3) EVM snag has been reported at three voting centres of Mariani in Assam. Meanwhile, at Ujoni Hatimora polling station in Lahoal Assembly Constituency, voting is yet to start due to technical glitch in EVM.

4) Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said his party will win West Bengal this time as well. “Bengal’s daughter will defeat Bengal’s traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best – try & destroy institutions in India. Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want,” Derek O’Brien said.

5) Soon after the voting started, former TMC leader and Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Election Commission, seeking suspension of Haldia Addl SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram Police Station for “helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during polls.

6) While the voting is still underway, two security personnel on poll duty in Satsatamal constituency of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal were left injured in a firing incident.

7) The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused BJP workers of occupying polling booths across several constituencies of Medinipur and preventing voters from casting their votes.

8) After the polling started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge the voters in 30 assembly constituencies of West Bengal and 47 in Assam to vote in “record numbers. “The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote,” he said.

9) On the other hand, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee urged the voters in 30 assembly constituencies to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights. “I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers,” she said.

10) Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he met Observers of the police and the Election Commission over concerns on local cops. “I met EC’s Observer and Police Observer because we are concerned about the conduct of local Police. Despite our repeated pleas, hooliganism has increased here. Today our leader Suvendu Adhikari was scheduled to visit Kenda Mari,” he said.