PhD student from Maharashtra found dead inside locked hostel room at ICAR institute in Ranchi, probe underway

A 35-year-old PhD student was found dead inside his hostel room. Prathmesh Raipure, a Maharashtra native pursuing a PhD in Genetics and Plant Breeding, had reportedly complained of weakness before returning to his room.

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PhD student from Maharashtra found dead inside locked hostel room at ICAR institute in Ranchi, probe underway (Image: File/representational)

A 35-year-old PhD student at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology (IIAB) in Ranchi was found dead inside his hostel room on Friday. The student was identified as Prathmesh Raipure, a native of Maharashtra. He was pursuing a PhD in Genetics and Plant Breeding at the institute. According to police, Raipure was found lying on the floor of his hostel room on Friday evening. The door was locked from inside and had to be broken open after he failed to respond.

Manish Gupta, in-charge of the Kharsidag police outpost, said the student’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said no suicide note was found in the room. Investigators said there was no immediate indication of the exact cause of death. Police said they suspect that he may have suffered a medical problem, but the final cause will be known only after the autopsy report is received.

Institute director Dr Sujay Rakshit said Raipure had complained of weakness on Friday before returning to his room and locking the door from inside. When he later did not respond to calls, the door was opened and he was found on the floor.

The student’s family has been informed about his death. Police said further investigation is underway and more details will be known after the post-mortem report.

Recent suicide cases across India

A series of recent suicide cases reported across India has again brought attention to the emotional and mental-health pressures faced by students and young people.

At IIT Bombay, 22-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18. His death followed an examination-related incident, and his family has raised allegations against a professor. The case is under investigation, with police questioning the professor and some faculty members calling for due process for both the student’s family and the accused.

In Andhra Pradesh, two female postgraduate medical students at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam died by suicide within five days in late September.

Another case was reported in Surat, where a 28-year-old postgraduate medical student at Government Medical College allegedly died by suicide. Police said it was the second such incident at the college in less than two months.

In Muzaffarpur, a second-year nursing student allegedly attempted suicide after consuming sleeping pills. Her family alleged that she had faced harassment from a hostel warden, while the college said an inquiry committee had been formed to examine the allegations.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .