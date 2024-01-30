Phones Switched Off, Whereabouts Not Known: ‘Untraceable’ Hemant Soren Says Will Appear Before ED on Jan 31

It is also being reported that the mobile phones of the chief minister and his security personnel were switched off, and his family members said they were not aware of his whereabouts.

Hemant Soren’s BMW was taken away by the ED from his Delhi residence on Monday night, along with his driver.

New Delhi: Hours after the ED officials arrived at the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case, said that Soren was not at his house and left at midnight for an undisclosed location. Notably, the ED officials reached Soren’s house at 7 AM and was trying to find out his current location. The ED, however, maintained that the searches were done at his Delhi residence were done based on fresh inputs in the land scam.

Reports suggest that Hemant Soren left his residence around 2.30 AM along with one of his security personnel, while another senior police officer who is part of his protective detail took a flight back to Ranchi.

In the meantime, Babual Marandi, chief of the BJP’s Jharkhand state unit, said in a post on X, “Due to fear of the Enforcement Directorate, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has absconded from the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi and gone underground for the last eighteen hours. According to media sources, late at night Hemant ji, wearing slippers and covering his face with a sheet, ran away from the residence on foot like a thief. Ajay Singh, the security personnel of Special Branch who went with him to Delhi, is also missing. The mobile phones of both of them have also been switched off, since then ED and Delhi Police are searching for them. There cannot be any other example of such gross negligence with the security of the Chief Minister.”

In the wake of these developments, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Monday said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is ready to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

“CM has gone to Delhi for personal work, and he will return as well. He has been called on January 31. We are ready for January 31. You asked us to tell you the place and time, and we told you the place would be CM’s residence on Kanke Road and the time would be 1 pm. Who is creating all the confusion, then? The way the political situation is being presented is against democratic values,” Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday arrived at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the national capital.

Earlier, ED had written to Jharkhand CM asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his availability for questioning on January 31, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, sources said.

This is the tenth summon issued to Chief Minister Soren by the Central agency. Earlier on January 22, ED issued a summons to Soren for the ninth time, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 and 31 in the case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.