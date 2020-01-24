New Delhi: Shiv Sena leaders and former Maharashtra home minister of state Deepak Kesarkar levelled allegations of phone tapping against the previous Congress government too after present home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the phone-tapping of Sena leaders by the Fadnavis government.

“If a leader’s phone was tapped, it’s objectionable. It’s good that objection has been raised, but it’s not right for me to comment before probe,” the Sena leader said adding, “As far as phone tapping is concerned, it was known to all that phones of Shiv Sena leaders were tapped even during the Congress regime.”

Early on Friday, home minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that phones of several Sena and NCP leaders were tapped during the recently Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“We have received many complaints of phone-tapping and snooping by the previous government. Phones of senior leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and even Sharad Pawar were tapped to know who they were talking to,” Deshmukh alleged.

However former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the claims and said, “Phone tapping of opposition leaders is not a tradition of Maharashtra. Our govt never gave such an order. Present state govt is free to do any probe by any agency. Even Shiv Sena leaders were a part of State Home Ministry then.”