“Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 am. Do watch the programme live,” PM Modi tweeted.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.