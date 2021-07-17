New Delhi: Hundreds of people including friends, family and an array of supporters took to the streets lighting candles and holding banners to honour Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist who died in Afghanistan amid firing between Afghan forces and the Taliban. Siddique, who was working with Reuters, was greatly missed by thousands who admired him for his fearless and unapologetic photographs.Also Read - Afghan Envoy's Daughter Abducted in Pakistan, Tortured, Says Afghanistan Foreign Ministry

Danish Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed on Friday while riding along with the Afghan forces, covering their operations in Kandahar against the Taliban after the US troops began to withdraw from Afghanistan recently.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, of which Siddique was an alumnus, organised a candlelight vigil at Bab e Maulana Mahmud Gate (No 17) today. The Jamia student-teacher fraternity paid tribute to the brave journalist, who was recently famous for his photos of the mass cremation amid COVID-19 second wave in India.

All India Working News Camera Association (WNCA), with members of the Press Club of India, held a prayer meeting in Delhi in remembrance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

Similar candlelight marches were seen in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

The Indian embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back Siddiqui’s mortal remains. Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government is in touch with the photojournalist’s family. Meanwhile, the Taliban has “not claimed” the death of the Mumbai-based photojournalist.

Candlelight remembrance for Danish Siddiqui by the Photojournalist Association in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/LiIpzGQjFV — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) July 17, 2021

Siddiqui’s last surviving photographs were posted by him on July 13 in a series of tweets. “The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead,” one of his final tweets read.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007. He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Siddiqui had won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for the picture of a Muslim man during his reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis, as part of the Photography staff of Reuters news agency.