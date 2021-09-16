New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Army chief General MM Naravane were also present at the event.Also Read - Maharashtra Is Safe, Says ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal After Delhi Police Busts Pak-Organised Terror Module

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures.

One of the defining features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in the case of conventional RCC construction.

The buildings utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.

(With inputs from ANI)