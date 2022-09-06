Himachal Pradesh: Love conquers all. A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman got married in Dharamshala on Monday and urged the two countries engaged in a long conflict to “make love, not war” on the occasion of their marriage.Also Read - THIS State Has Approved 6-Month Child Adoption Leave For Its Female Employees

“I met Sergey in Israel and we have been together for almost six years,. When we came to India, we decided to marry, to connect our souls. We like India and its culture which is very deep, nice and lovely,” said Alona Burmaka, the bride.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, Dharamshala SDM Shilp Bekta said, “We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under Special Marriage Act. Under section 11 of Special Marriage Act, a marriage was registered today. The bride is a Ukrainian citizen, while the groom is a Russian-born Israeli citizen.”

(With inputs from ANI)