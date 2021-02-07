New Delhi: After a massive glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Total three bodies have been recovered so far and sixteen labourers were rescued from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after they were trapped there due to flash floods. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Begin From March 1 Under UDAN Scheme: Hardeep Singh Puri

At present, over 150 labourers working in the power project are feared dead, officials said. Though there were few details available immediately, the labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal. Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE 2021: From Application Process To Paper Pattern, All You Want To Know

Also Read - NEET Exam 2021, JEE Main: Uttar Pradesh Government to Provide Free Coaching Classes From This Date, Details Here

Meanwhile, after taking stock of the situation at the site and holding a meeting with disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

Let’s have a look at some pictures that show extent of the massive glacier burst: