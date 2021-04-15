New Delhi: With India experiencing a second wave of coronavirus, the health system in the country is beginning to crumble and the overwhelming surge in Covid-19 cases has left hospital infrastructure overburdened. Helpless citizens all over the country were seen scrambling to secure beds for relatives stricken with coronavirus, as critical care units of hospitals in major cities are all fully occupied. Due to huge rush of coronavirus patients, hospitals are fast running out of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds. Some cities also had a shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen to treat severely ill patients. Meanwhile, crematoriums and burial grounds also see long queues and increased wait times. Also Read - Night Curfew Timing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad Extended Amid Corona Spike | Check Revised Schedule

India on Thursday registered the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus infections with 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, surpassing its yesterday’s record. Further, a total of 1,038 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed today.

(Pictures sourced from ANI and PTI)