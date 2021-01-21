Pune: Photos of a massive fire at Pune’s Serum Institute of India has emerged. The fire at SII is reported from Manjri area. Reports say fire took place near Terminal 1 at an under-construction facility at SII. The place is hardly 5-minutes away from the area where Covishield vaccines are being produced. Photos of fire at SII shows the extent of the fire. In the below photos you can see smoke billowing out of the building. Also Read - Massive Fire at Serum Institute of India Facility in Pune, Thick Smoke Engulfs Area

8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Emergency services have also been pressed. More details are awaited but we do have some photos and visuals. SII is at the heart of India's fight against Coronavirus and is leading vaccine producer in the country.

Three persons have been rescued so far

Serum Institute of India is an Indian biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Pune. It is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. SII is being led by Adar Poonawala.