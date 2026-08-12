Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilots were floating in air in cockpit as it went into minus gravity, what is minus 1G? Explained

The flight from Phuket to Delhi, which encountered sudden turbulence, actually reached minus-1G for a total of 10 seconds. This occurs when a flight rapidly descends.

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Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilots were floating in air in cockpit as it went into minus gravity, what is minus 1G? Explained (File)

On August 4, an Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi went into minus gravity. The pilots were flying in the cockpit, passengers’ heads were banging against the ceiling, and bags seemed to float. For a brief moment, the plane lost control. The pilot regained control and, using extra thrust, pulled the flight out of the predicament. By the time the plane regained control of its speed and altitude, it had lost 300 feet of altitude.

There were a total of 145 people on board the flight at the time: 137 passengers and 8 crew members. The events between the plane’s entry into and exit from minus gravity injured 20 passengers and 4 crew members. Some of these crew members also suffered spinal and neck injuries. However, the plane later landed safely in Delhi. A second post-flight psychoactive substance test revealed that one of the pilots had smoked marijuana. Both pilots have been removed from the roster.

What happened that day?

According to information revealed so far in the investigation into the Delhi-bound flight, the flight suddenly received a stall warning. This is a warning that indicates the flight’s wings are unable to lift. Immediately afterward, the autopilot disconnected. Sources claim that the first officer was flying the plane at the time. As part of the stall recovery procedure, the pilot sharply lowered the nose of the plane. During this, the plane descended so rapidly that it reached minus 1G.

This caused the pilots in the cockpit to levitate, practically floating in the air. Luggage also appeared to float in the air. Within seconds, the pilots regained control and stabilized the plane by applying continuous thrust. The plane plummeted 300 feet during this process. By the time the pilots regained control, the situation in the cockpit was the same as in the plane itself, causing passengers to hit their heads against the ceiling, and the crew also suffered injuries.

When an airplane is in the sky, its gravity is 1G. This means we feel the same gravity as on Earth. This occurs when the plane is moving straight, neither descending nor ascending rapidly. In this situation, you remain seated normally in your seat. This is followed by zero gravity, which astronauts experience in space and float in the air. However, the flight from Phuket to Delhi went into minus gravity, meaning below zero gravity. When such a situation arises, a person feels themselves moving in the opposite direction of gravity. That is why, when the plane rapidly descended, passengers who were not wearing seat belts were lifted out of their seats and hit the roof of the plane.

What is a stall, which causes a plane to reach -1G?

The flight that day suddenly experienced a stall warning. This warning indicates that the wings are not providing adequate lift. This can occur if the plane’s speed decreases or the nose is raised too high. When this happens, the wings stop providing lift, and the flight begins to lose altitude. This is like a warning alarm.

To control this, pilots lower the nose of the plane, increase engine thrust, and position the wings to receive sufficient air. By the time they regain control, the plane may have fallen several feet in the air. When this happens, the plane’s gravity goes into negative territory. Because the plane suddenly drops, the body remains at its original speed, which is why it rises in the opposite direction.

Why is minus 1G dangerous?

Under normal conditions, 1G gravity causes blood circulation to the legs. The heart must work continuously to supply blood to the brain. When conditions reach -1G, blood circulation shifts from the legs to the head. The heart is already pumping blood to the head. This increases pressure on the eyes. This can lead to vision problems or headaches. If this persists for a long time, it can even lead to fainting.

Other technical problems with the plane

It’s currently unclear how the stall warning occurred, but it’s being claimed that the plane also had some technical flaws. According to engineering records, low pressure signals were first recorded in the green hydraulic system, then in the blue and yellow systems, and then in all three hydraulic systems. These three hydraulic systems operate the plane’s radar, elevator, landing gear, brakes, and other systems. Low pressure means that pressure was decreasing in these systems.

If one system malfunctions, the other acts as an automatic backup. A problem with all three is considered serious. Furthermore, the autopilot was disconnected due to the stall. An investigation is underway to determine whether these technical issues caused the sudden nose lift, triggering the stall warning, or whether the cause was human error. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has classified this as a serious incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AACC) is investigating the matter.