New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences over loss of lives in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crash in Pakistan’s Karachi, also wishing a speedy recovery to those who have sustained injuries in the incident. Also Read - Pakistan Flight With 107 People on Board Crashes in a Residential Area Near Karachi Airport

“Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” tweeted PM Modi, just hours after the plane crashed, barely a minute before it was scheduled to land at Karachi International Airport.

Notably, the PIA flight number PK8303, which had taken off from Lahore, which is Pakistan’s second-largest city, to Karachi, its largest, had 98 people-91 passengers and seven crew members-onboard. The plane, an Airbus A320, crashed in Model Colony, around Karachi’s Jinnah Garden area, less than a minute before its scheduled landing at the airport.

In final moments before the crash, the pilot is heard telling the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) that the plane bad lost both its engines, followed by cries of ‘Mayday, Mayday, Mayday’-the international distress message. The crash is believed to have taken place when the pilot attempted to make a landing after aborting a previous attempt to land.

In a tweet, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that he was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the crash. The country’s Army, on the other hand, dispatched a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to assist in relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.