New Delhi: KS Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) and government’s chief spokesperson was admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre (a dedicated COVID-19 hospital) at around 7 PM yesterday. Also Read - Brazil Removes COVID-19 Data From Govt Website

This comes days after he shared the stage with top Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet. Now, the ministers would have to self quarantine themselves for at least 14 days, in accordance with the standard protocol. Earlier, three Health Ministry officers had tested positive for deadly COVID-19. Also Read - Sri Lanka Holds Mock Poll to Test COVID-19 Guidelines For Parliamentary Election

Government sources have informed that the National Media Centre, where his office is located, would remain closed for a couple of days as the entire building will be sanitised. According to the reports, a massive contact tracing exercise is being carried out. All activities of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), including the holding of press conferences, will take place in the Shastri Bhawan till the NMC is completely sanitised and reopened, the sources added. Also Read - First Case of Coronavirus in JNU as Pharmacist in Varsity Tests Positive

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases across country has reached 2,46,628, following which India has surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst pandemic hit nation globally. Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far.

On the other hand, the total number of global coronavirus has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.