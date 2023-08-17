Home

News

India

PIB Fact Check: Salaries of Chandrayan-3 ISRO Scientists Not Paid For 3 Months? Here’s The Truth

PIB Fact Check: Salaries of Chandrayan-3 ISRO Scientists Not Paid For 3 Months? Here’s The Truth

In the recent Independence Day episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, hosted by popular podcaster and YouTuber Beerbiceps, guest Tehseen Poonawalla claimed that the ISRO scientists were not paid salaries for three months .

PIB Fact Check: Did ISRO Scientists Work Without Pay For Three Months? Here's The Truth

New Delhi: In the recent Independence Day episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, hosted by popular podcaster and YouTuber Beerbiceps, guest Tehseen Poonawalla claimed that the ISRO scientists were not paid salaries for three months and also challenged the host to fact-check them. As he spoke to the host about the inability of India to advance in the global race in Quantum computers, he said, “ISRO scientists haven’t been paid salaries for the last three months. Is that fair? And that’s my issue with this government. We’re very proud of ISRO. It’s a great organisation. Three-month salaries have not been paid, and feel free to fact-check me on this.”

Trending Now

Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst and businessman who recently appeared in the popular television reality show BIGGBOSS 13 as a wildcard entry, came under fire after his claims were debunked by the fact-checking arm of the Government of India Press Information Bureau, which confirmed that the scientists are paid on the last day of every month.

CLAIM: ISRO scientists haven’t been paid salaries for the last three months

FACT: In reality, ISRO scientists receive their salaries on the last day of each month, as confirmed by PIB Fact Check.

.@tehseenp claims that ISRO scientists haven’t received salaries for the last 3 months#PIBFactCheck ✔️This claim is #Fake ✔️@isro scientists get their monthly salary on last day of every month pic.twitter.com/RHa81wt2cy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 16, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who happens to be the brother of Tehseen, took on X (formerly Twitter) to challenge Tehseen to give a list of ten scientists from ISRO who did not get a salary for three months. In a post, he said, “Since you offered to be “fact-checked” Could you kindly elaborate on the names, designation of any 10 “ISRO scientists” (just 10) who haven’t been paid salaries (by the Modi govt) in the last 3 months, as claimed by you (& the Congress Jamaat)? Your video is extremely clear. Kindly back it up with facts.

“Since I’m aware you will now shift goal-posts, twist words, and justify your claim by making childish analogies- let me just leave it at this PS: NO MATTER HOW POLISHED & REASONABLE THEY PRETEND TO BE – THEY HATE NARENDRA MODI & THEY BAT FOR DYNASTS LIKE RAHUL & PRIYANKA. Don’t get swayed by their re-packaging. Beneath this facade, they are all the same. You can check who all peddled this lie along with Tehseen Poonawalla.”

Dear @tehseenp Since you offered to be “fact checked”

Could you kindly elaborate on the names , designation of any 10 “ISRO scientists” (just 10) who haven’t been paid salaries (by the Modi govt) in the last 3 months , as claimed by you (& the Congress Jamaat)? Your video is… https://t.co/wI8HvrxHha — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 16, 2023

Though his claim regarding ISRO scientists not being paid turned out to be untrue, he went back on his previous claim and corrected his statement, he said “First: you can tweet without being personal or bitter! Second: No one hates the PM especially not me. So please chill. Third: It is Engineers and the below people still stand by the story as opposed to an RW website that counters the news. So kindly ask the government to clarify!”

Here, Tehseen speaks about the engineers who worked on ISRO’s Chandrayan 3, launched in July 2023. The said engineers worked for Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), which is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and not under ISRO.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission, marking another significant step in India’s mission to explore the South Pole of the Moon. With this launch, India became the first country to embark on a fact-finding mission into this uncharted territory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES