Pickup Truck Hits Pilot Car Of Meghalaya CM’s Convoy en route To Dawki Town

A pickup truck hit the pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's convoy at Upper Shillong on Saturday, police said.

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s convoy was involved in a minor accident on Saturday when a pickup truck collided with the pilot car at Upper Shillong. Fortunately, the Chief Minister and his security personnel remained unharmed. The collision caused slight damage to both vehicles, according to police officials. The accident occurred while Sangma was traveling to Dawki town near the India-Bangladesh border for an official event.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. No injuries were reported, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to Dawki as planned, as per news agency IANS.

(More details awaited.)

