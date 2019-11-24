New Delhi: As the Supreme Court has asked for relevant documents to be produced before it on Monday with regard to the oath-taking of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said the real film is yet to be released and the real winner will be known on the basis on ‘Satyamev Jayate’. He also wished that the best leader should be given the power to rule the state.

“Yesterday, as I said that picture abhi baki hai….let’s wait and watch, for one or two days more, it won’t make a difference. We all know who the winners are on the basis of Satyamev Jayate. Hope, wish and pray that the best man is given Power/Pawar.

He also appreciated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut for exercising restraint in the whole process of the government formation and said their effort will bear fruit soon.

“Restraint shown by great #UdhhavThackeray, our own ‘Hanuman’ #SanjayRaut & our friends/leaders in Congress is really commendable. I am sure this will bear fruit soon, sooner the better. Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind!,” he added.

The statement from the Congress leader comes as the political event in Maharashtra took a dramatic turn with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath early in the morning as chief minister of the state along with his deputy Ajit Pawar from the NCP.

The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena had on Friday night in a joint meeting decided to approach the state governor on Saturday morning to stake claim to form the government with Uddhav Thackeray as their chief ministerial candidate. But the whole episode took a different turn in the early morning on Saturday when the President’s Rule was revoked and BJP’s Fadnavis took oath as chief minister.

Unhappy with the move, the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking an immediate floor test in the state assembly to prove majority. However, the apex court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President’s rule in the state and asking Fadnavis to form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance asserted that they have the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.