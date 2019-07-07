New Delhi: Pigeons have become a safety concern for Indian Air Force (IAF) as they pose a threat to combat aircraft at their frontline airbase in Ambala which will also host the Rafale aircraft in future.

“In recent times, there are some locals who are breeding pigeons in their houses. These are in close vicinity to the IAF airfield. These birds are posing a threat to our fighter jets,” said IAF sources.

IAF officials have registered a complaint with the local administration as these pigeons have grown up in the vicinity of the airbase.

The Rafale combat jets will start arriving at the airbase from May 2020 onwards and would be inducted into the 17 squadrons.

During the recent incident involving a Jaguar aircraft, it seemed that they didn’t fear the loud sound or the aircraft as one of them crashed straight into the engine of the plane.

IAF wants that no one should be allowed to breed pigeons around the airfield as they pose a serious threat to war waging assets and lives of civilians as well as IAF officers.

Recently, a Jaguar aircraft, loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission.

Immediately after the take-off, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds and the bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

The young pilot assessed the situation and jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks and CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure and safely landed the aircraft.

The IAF tweeted the video from its official handle and said that the actions of the young pilot bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF because of extensive operational training.

“The professionalism and quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield,” IAF said.

(With ANI Inputs)